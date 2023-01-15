UrduPoint.com

Security Tightened At Chinese Camps To Prevent Mishaps: AIGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Security tightened at Chinese camps to prevent mishaps: AIGP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) South Punjab, Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan said that security has been tightened at all Chinese camps and police pickets to prevent any untoward incident.

During his visit to different Chinese camps and police pickets at Taunsa along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ghazi Khan on Sunday, he visited the security arrangements and ordered further actions to beef up arrangements.

He also visited the martyred Head constable Mazhar Khan's home to pay condolences to the family. He presented a cheque to the martyr's family and assured full support to the children of the martyr's head constable.

He said the Punjab Police will never forget the sacrifice of their brave jawans, and the needs of the martyr's family and children would be the responsibility of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said the doors of police offices would remain open round the clock for the martyr's family. He said the personnel who sacrificed their lives for protecting citizens' lives and properties were the crown of our foreheads and their sacrifices would be remembered forever.

Later, the AIGP visited police Picket Jhangi along with Syed Khurram Ali and examined the scene of the attack that took place recently.

He also visited other important places, praised the duty of the jawans against the terrorists and directed them to perform their duty with full devotion by keeping in view the current law and order situation in the country.

He urged police officials to ensure all precautionary measures and wear helmets and jackets, he also ordered the cleaning of weapons regularly.

A large number of locals gathered at Picket Jhangi and paid tribute to police dedication & bravery against terrorist attacks.

Earlier, the RPO visited Sadar Taunsa, Ritara and Wahwa police stations and received the manual & online records of the police stations, front desk, building, armory, cleanliness of the building, under-investigation cases, and security.

He also checked the security measures and talked to the accused in custody.

Action should be taken immediately on crimes against women and children, he said and added that there would be a zero-tolerance policy on illegal detention. Violence, killing or absconding in police custody will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned officials.

