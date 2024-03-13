Security tightened for Taraveeh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh on Wednesday directed all police officials to arrange their ‘Iftari’ with those policemen performing duties at various pickets in the city.

Addressing the policemen here during his visit to different Masjids, the SSP directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements in the Sukkur during the month of Ramadan, especially during Taraveeh and prayers. He directed all heads of police stations to ensure foolproof security arrangements in their respective areas.

He asked Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to monitor security duties.

Policemen are also performing duties at busy shopping centers and public places to keep a vigilant eye on car and motorcycle lifters and criminals while special police teams are also patrolling the various areas besides special checking at entry as well as exit points of the city.