Security Tightened In AJK Ahead Of Eid -ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Security tightened in AJK ahead of Eid -ul-Azha

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Security measures have been strengthened across Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) particularly in Mirpur ahead of the upcoming Eid ul-Azha festival, on Thursday.

According to AJK administration official, the AJK government has deployed additional police personnel to maintain peace and order during the holiday.

These officers are stationed at busy locations like shopping malls and bazaars as well as places of worship.

Police patrols have been increased throughout the region including in towns and villages.

Plainclothes officers are also monitoring for suspicious activity.

The government is emphasizing the importance of maintaining a peaceful environment for all citizens to celebrate Eid -ul-Azha which falls on June 17th this year.

AJK officials have highlighted the strong tradition of interfaith harmony and brotherhood that exists in the region, allowing all communities to celebrate their religious festivals peacefully.

