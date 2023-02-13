UrduPoint.com

Security Tightened In City To Prevent Street Crimes

Published February 13, 2023

Security tightened in city to prevent street crimes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police, Peshawar have tightened security measures and are carrying out special checking of vehicles and suspects to prevent street crimes and maintain law and order.

On the special directives of the SSP (Operations), Kashif Aftab Abbasi, the city police further tightened security at check posts and strict action was being taken against tinted glass suspected vehicles and pillion riding at all exits and entry points to the city, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Special checkpoints had been established under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) while Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned were also present along with the personnel of local police, Abbabeel Squad, and City Patrolling.

The documents of suspects and illegally staying Afghan refugees have also been checked at the specially established checkpoints and a special camera mobile also remained on duty at such spots.

The SSP (Operations) Peshawar said that the purpose of establishing of checkpoints was to ensure a peaceful environment in the provincial capital. He said that the checking of vehicles was also ongoing through the VVSP system.

Indiscriminate crackdown was continuing against the violators of the law, he said, adding that action was also being taken against the installation of illegal searchlights and tinted glasses on vehicles.

