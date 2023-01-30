UrduPoint.com

Security Tightened In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 10:42 PM

Security tightened in Islamabad

Security was tightened in Islamabad after the blast in a Peshawar mosque, with strict checking of vehicles at the entry points of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Security was tightened in Islamabad after the blast in a Peshawar mosque, with strict checking of vehicles at the entry points of the city.

Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives for a "high-security alert" in the Federal Capital, a tweet by the Islamabad Police said on Monday night.

It said security at all the entry and exit points of the city was beefed up, with monitoring through the Safe City system. Snipers were also deployed at important points and buildings.

