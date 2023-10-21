Open Menu

Security Tightened In Lahore For Grant Reception Of Nawaz Sharif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:08 PM

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

Over 10,000 police personnel and officers have been deployed for the security of the PML-N and its supremo while 3000 traffic wardens have been assigned to supervise alternative routes.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2023) In anticipation of the grand reception for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif in the provincial capital, police have heightened security measures.

According to sources within the police department, over 10,000 police personnel and officers have been strategically deployed to oversee security arrangements, spanning from the airport to the historic Minar-e-Pakistan venue. Their responsibilities encompass not only crowd control but also traffic management, with an additional 3,000 traffic wardens assigned to supervise alternative routes.

The uninterrupted influx of caravans from various regions of the country to Lahore continues. Adequate parking facilities have been established in close proximity to key locations, including Band Road, Lari Adda, and Ring Road. Additionally, a comprehensive network of CCTV cameras will be used to closely monitor the entire arrival process and the ensuing rally.

Security teams have been meticulously stationed to safeguard the entire route, extending from Lahore Airport to the rally destination. White tents housing police personnel line both internal and external pathways, ensuring a visible security presence. To bolster security efforts, patrol units and checkpoints are actively being set up across multiple areas, guaranteeing public safety.

Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) of Lahore, in conjunction with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations, Ali Rizvi, conducted an overnight inspection of Minar-e-Pakistan to personally oversee and fine-tune these comprehensive security arrangements.

It is noteworthy that vigilant monitoring will be executed through a combination of Safe City cameras and local surveillance equipment. Stringent search operations are in effect on all sides of the rally venue to uphold safety standards.

