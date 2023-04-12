Security tightened on Yaum-e-Ali (RA)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police, on Wednesday, here, have tightened the security on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's (RA) martyrdom day anniversary, besides providing security to the processions across the district.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur's police, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas directed to beef up the security across the district to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's (RA) martyrdom day's anniversary.

He said that five processions would be taken out in Bahawalpur on this occasion. He also classified the processions in 'A', 'B' and 'C' categories. He added that 29 Majalis would also be held in Bahawalpur, adding that the two majalis would be marked under the category of 'A', seven under the category 'B, and 20 under the category 'C'.

He said that over 800 personnel had been deployed for security duty, adding that they had also been deployed on the routes of the processions.