Security Tightens For New Year Night

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2022 | 05:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Strict security arrangements have been made for celebrations on New Year's night, and a traffic management plan has also been finalized on Thursday to avoid traffic congestion on Sukkur city roads.

According to the plan, one-wheeling would not be allowed at any cost and playing of music on tape or video recorder would also be banned.

No one would be allowed to carry weapons during New Year's night and stern action would be taken against violators, said police officials.

Under elaborate security arrangements, a number of police personnel will be deployed. There would be special deployment for churches and public places, they added.

Foolproof security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district. According to officials, security has been tightened at the entry and exit points of the district and special checking has been ordered for this special occasion, with all DSPs and SHOs directed to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

Plain-clothed men and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.

