Security Tightens In Sukkur Division

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Security tightens in Sukkur division

Security of imambargahs, mosques and other religious places in the Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts remained tightened in wake of Muharramul Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Security of imambargahs, mosques and other religious places in the Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki districts remained tightened in wake of Muharramul Haram.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sukkur Faida Hussain Mastoi on Saturday directed all the Senior Superintendents of Police, Deputy Superintendents of Police and Station House Officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

Police checked all the vehicles and suspicious persons at the entry and exit points of the Sukkur city and conducted search operations around the sensitive places.

More Stories From Pakistan

