Open Menu

Security Tightens In Sukkur For President Zardari's Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Security tightens in Sukkur for President Zardari's visit

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Security was tightened in Sukkur as the President Asif Ali Zardari planned to visit the city and chair a high level meeting to reviewed law and order situation of the Sindh province here on Monday.

The meeting to briefed over the ongoing operation in katcha areas by the police and Rangers.

Entrances and exits of the city as well as streets have been blocked before president's arrival.

Passengers and staff of the Sukkur Airport have also been cleared from the Airport to ensure Zardari's security upon his arrival.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar DG Rangers Sindh and top other officers of the law enforcement agencies are being attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Rangers Police Law And Order Interior Minister Visit Sukkur Murad Ali Shah From Top Airport

Recent Stories

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality dome ..

PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket

11 minutes ago
 PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa ..

PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting

40 minutes ago
 Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Ser ..

Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series

1 hour ago
 Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most ..

Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today

3 hours ago

SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

1 day ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan