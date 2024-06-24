Security Tightens In Sukkur For President Zardari's Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Security was tightened in Sukkur as the President Asif Ali Zardari planned to visit the city and chair a high level meeting to reviewed law and order situation of the Sindh province here on Monday.
The meeting to briefed over the ongoing operation in katcha areas by the police and Rangers.
Entrances and exits of the city as well as streets have been blocked before president's arrival.
Passengers and staff of the Sukkur Airport have also been cleared from the Airport to ensure Zardari's security upon his arrival.
Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar DG Rangers Sindh and top other officers of the law enforcement agencies are being attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Daughter of Secretary Food succumbs to injuries12 seconds ago
-
Three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ to mesmerize art enthusiasts10 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed20 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two20 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident20 minutes ago
-
10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated20 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Lakki firing incidents20 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting40 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week40 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy50 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress50 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP1 hour ago