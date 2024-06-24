SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Security was tightened in Sukkur as the President Asif Ali Zardari planned to visit the city and chair a high level meeting to reviewed law and order situation of the Sindh province here on Monday.

The meeting to briefed over the ongoing operation in katcha areas by the police and Rangers.

Entrances and exits of the city as well as streets have been blocked before president's arrival.

Passengers and staff of the Sukkur Airport have also been cleared from the Airport to ensure Zardari's security upon his arrival.

Chief Minister Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar DG Rangers Sindh and top other officers of the law enforcement agencies are being attended the meeting.