Security to be on 'high alert' for test match in Rwp; 2200 cops to be deployed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The security will be on 'high alert' during the cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium next week.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younus have finalized a plan to ensure security during cricket test match, scheduled to be played here from Feb 4 to Feb 8.

He informed under the security plan over 2200 cops would be deployed. He said all out efforts would be made to make security arrangements foolproof during practice session and cricket test match.

The security agencies have conducted intensive checking in and around the stadium. There would also be a layered security plan around the stadium that includes the Special Branch, Elite Force, women police and the Quick Response Force.

As part of the security measures, sharpshooters would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings around the stadium and extra police check points would also be established in the surrounding areas.

Every vehicle would be searched before being allowed to move towards the stadium, he added.