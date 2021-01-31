UrduPoint.com
Security To Be On 'high Alert' For Test Match In Rwp; 2200 Cops To Be Deployed

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:20 PM

Security to be on 'high alert' for test match in Rwp; 2200 cops to be deployed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Security will be on 'high alert' during the cricket Test match between Pakistan and South Africa to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium next week.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younus have finalized a plan to ensure security during cricket test match, scheduled to be played here from Feb 4 to Feb 8.

He informed under the security plan over 2200 cops would be deployed. He said, all out efforts would be made to make security arrangements foolproof during practice session and cricket test match.

Security agencies have conducted intensive checking in and around the stadium. There would also be a layered security plan around the stadium that includes the Special Branch, Elite Force, women police and the Quick Response Force.

As part of the security measures, sharpshooters would be deployed on the rooftops of buildings around the stadium and extra police check points would alsobe established in the surrounding areas. Every vehicle would be searched before being allowed to move towards the stadium, he added.

