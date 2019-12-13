UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security To Be Provided To Doctors, Paramedical Staff: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:02 PM

Security to be provided to doctors, paramedical staff: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to present Health Professionals Security Bill along with relevant matters of legislation in the next cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to present Health Professionals Security Bill along with relevant matters of legislation in the next cabinet meeting.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order here at the CM Office to review progress made in the case of vandalism in the PIC and measures taken for the hospital's functioning.

It was decided that legislation would be made to provide security to doctors, paramedical staff and hospitals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, addressing the meeting, said that security would be provided to hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff, adding that no one would be allowed to torture doctors, paramedical staff and patients in the hospitals.

The chief minister directed to take all necessary measures to make the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) emergency functional till night as patients were facing problems due to its closure.

Its earliest opening was the top priority, he asserted.

Indiscriminate action was being taken against those involved in hooliganism, he said and added that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled in this case.

The elements that took the law into their hands deserved no leniency, he maintained.

The chief minister was told that restoration work in the PIC was being carried out round-the-clock.

The meeting was briefed that cheques of financial aid had been distributed among the families of the victims of the PIC rampage. The doctors and people whose vehicles were damaged in the incident have also been compensated.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan, the chief secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and others were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Law And Order Vehicles Rashid Progress All Cabinet Top Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa expresses sorrow over Tabla mastero's de ..

30 minutes ago

P&S Healthcare recovers 300,000 bottles of expired ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission resolves 4,000 comp ..

2 minutes ago

Almost 2,000 Reporters to Take Part in Putin's Ann ..

2 minutes ago

Austria's FPO Expels Ex-Vice-Chancellor Strache Af ..

2 minutes ago

Action being taken on complaints at mobile app: AC ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.