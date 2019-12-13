Security to be provided to doctors, paramedical staff: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to present Health Professionals Security Bill along with relevant matters of legislation in the next cabinet meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday directed to present Health Professionals Security Bill along with relevant matters of legislation in the next cabinet meeting.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order here at the CM Office to review progress made in the case of vandalism in the PIC and measures taken for the hospital's functioning.

It was decided that legislation would be made to provide security to doctors, paramedical staff and hospitals.

Sardar Usman Buzdar, addressing the meeting, said that security would be provided to hospitals, doctors and paramedical staff, adding that no one would be allowed to torture doctors, paramedical staff and patients in the hospitals.

The chief minister directed to take all necessary measures to make the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) emergency functional till night as patients were facing problems due to its closure.

Its earliest opening was the top priority, he asserted.

Indiscriminate action was being taken against those involved in hooliganism, he said and added that all requirements of justice would be fulfilled in this case.

The elements that took the law into their hands deserved no leniency, he maintained.

The chief minister was told that restoration work in the PIC was being carried out round-the-clock.

The meeting was briefed that cheques of financial aid had been distributed among the families of the victims of the PIC rampage. The doctors and people whose vehicles were damaged in the incident have also been compensated.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan, the chief secretary, IG Police, Advocate General Punjab and others were also present.