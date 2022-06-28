Security to be put on red alert during Muharram in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration decided to keep security on red alert during Muharram ul Haram, in order to maintain law and order situation across the district.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto and participated by officials and representatives of different processions of Muharram.

The licensed holder of different processions was led by Khawar Hussain Bhutta. It was decided in the meeting that nobody would be allowed to disturb law and order in the city.

The miscreants would be treated strictly. Khawar Hussain Bhutta informed DC about different problems faced by the participants of Muharram processions. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Watto directed officers of different department to make proper arrangements at sensitive areas. Similarly, they were also instructed to complete construction work within stipulated time period for facility of participants of processions and majalis.