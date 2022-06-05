UrduPoint.com

Security To Remain Alert During Cricket Series In City: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Security to remain alert during cricket series in city: DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato Sunday said that security of the city would remain red alert from June 5 to 12 in connection with One-Day International cricket series between Pakistan and West Indies going to be started from June 8.

During his visit of Multan Cricket Stadium along with police officers to review arrangements for the cricket series here, he said that more than 6000 officials of police, army and rangers would be deployed on security duty to avoid any untoward incident.

DC said that parking has been made at Fatima Jinnah Town and added that free shuttle service would be offered to citizens from parking stands to stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements. He said that officials of police, traffic police, elite force, rangers, special branch and other law enforcement departments would be deployed on security duty at stadium, airport, route, parking points, hotels and other places.

He urged masses to bring their national identity card adding that weapons, toy guns, match box, fireworks, cigarette and other sharp edged weapons would be prohibited in the stadium. He said that banners with hatred words would also be banned adding that strict action would be taken against violators.

On the other hand, the city traffic police has finalized traffic plan for public facilitation, CTP spokesman Muhammad Adnan said.

He said that the entry for the people coming from Vehari would be Gate No 5 of Fatima Jinnah Town and Gate No 1 was fixed for locals.

The CTP urged citizens to cooperate with the traffic police and asked them to not bring food items, polythene bags and other unnecessary items with them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Army Rangers Police Fatima Jinnah Visit Traffic Alert Vehari June Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

13 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

22 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

22 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

23 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.