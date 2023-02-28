UrduPoint.com

Security To Remain High Alert For PSL Matches

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Security to remain high alert for PSL matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police would ensure foolproof security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches and to ensure aerial surveillance with the help of modern cameras.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan presided over an important meeting regarding the security of players and matches of PSL.

It was decided that elaborate security would be made around accommodations and for the movement of the players while CPO security would supervise all the security arrangements.

The meeting was attended among others by CPO headquarters, CPO security, CPO operations, SSP Security and officers of other law enforcement agencies The meeting was told that all routes will be thoroughly checked through bomb disposal squads and to be monitored through security cameras.

Quick response teams will be alert at all times during the movement of players while full dress rehearsals will be carried out before the arrival of players.

A command and control center will also be established during matches while search and combing operations are to be conducted in different areas.

Close coordination will be ensured among all law enforcement agencies. Similarly, a foolproof security plan will also be prepared for various VVIP movements in the city during the matches, while a program will also be issued regarding alternative routes to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

IGP Islamabad said that security will be made foolproof during the PSL adding that the safe city smart cars and mobile jammers and vehicles are to be deployed in the convoy to strengthen security and ensure surveillance.

A team of police commandos equipped with modern weapons will perform squad duty along with the convoy. Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers, FC and CTD troops will be deployed for route duty.

Aerial surveillance will be done with the help of modern cameras. With the help of CDA, the green belt on both sides of the route is being cleared by removing the bushes.

