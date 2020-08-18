UrduPoint.com
Security Top Priority: Deputy Commissioner

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:24 PM

Maintaining peaceful conditions during forthcoming sensitive month of Muharram-ul-haram is top priority of the government and all-out efforts would be made to maintain interfaith harmony as well as peaceful atmosphere in the district

Deputy Commissioner, Naveed Shahzad Mirza said here that the district administration, police and other departments had finalized security and other arrangements. He called upon the Ulema and citizens to help maintain peaceful atmosphere in the district.

He stressed that disruptive elements will be dealt with sternly, and added that they had already banned the entry of 19 religious leaders in the district ,and gagged as many Ulema to ensure peaceful conditions in the district.

