Security, traffic arrangements finalized for Pak-BD cricket test match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi district police and city Traffic Police have finalized the best possible security and traffic arrangements for the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket test match and practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalaid Hamdani said that the route of the cricket teams would be monitored through CCTV cameras while snipers would also be deployed on the rooftops at the route and around the stadium.

Elite and Dolphin Force personnel and Rawalpindi district police would be deployed in and around the cricket stadium, he said adding that special teams would patrol in the surrounding areas of the stadium.

A coordinated traffic plan had been prepared for the convenience of the citizens, the CPO said adding, "to ensure foolproof security, the best possible arrangements had been made for the Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket match".

According to a police spokesman, tight security arrangements had been finalized for a three-day practice session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium while more than 1700 officers and personnel of Rawalpindi Police would perform security duty with over 350 traffic wardens and officers to maintain the flow of traffic.

The CTP spokesman informed that Rawalpindi Traffic Police had issued a comprehensive traffic plan for practice sessions and the first cricket test to be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

He informed that the traffic plan would be followed from August 18 to 25 to facilitate traffic plying with Rawalpindi city and between twin cities.

He said that the traffic plan was approved by Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima. A total of 367 officers and wardens would perform duties to regulate traffic on city roads, he said and informed that eight DSPs, circles incharges, 40 inspectors, sector incharges and 318 traffic wardens would be on duty, he maintained.

According to the plan, special car parking facilities at five different locations from the shuttle service would be available to take spectators to Pindi stadium. During arrival and departure of the teams for the match and practice session, the Murree Road from Stadium Road to Faizabad would remain closed for traffic, he added.

He said that the traffic would use 6th Road and Saidpur Road to reach Islamabad. Similarly, traffic coming from 9th Avenue would use the route of Faizabad, IJ P road, Pandora Chungi, Katarian Chungi Carriage Factory and Pirwadhai to enter Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the Stadium Road would remain closed for all kinds of traffic from August 18 to 25, he informed.