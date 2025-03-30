Open Menu

Security, Traffic Plan Finalized For Eid In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Authorities have finalized a security and traffic plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow, the Interior Ministry's spokesperson told on Sunday.

Over 3,500 police personnel will be deployed across the city, with 18 security checkpoints set up at entry and exit points.

A strict zero-tolerance policy has been announced against aerial firing, hooliganism and street crimes.

For traffic management, 500 traffic personnel will be on duty, and special arrangements have been made for tourists traveling to Murree.

The Interior Ministry has urged the citizens to follow traffic rules and cooperate with the police for a safe and peaceful Eid.

