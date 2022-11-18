Security, Traffic, Rescue-1122 plans in place for PTI long march

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district Police, administration and Rescue-1122 on Friday finalized all the arrangements for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

Police personnel including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters would be deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the long march upon entering the jurisdiction of Rawalpindi district.

The Rawalpindi administration has finalised the traffic, security and Rescue-1122 plans for the movement of rallies of PTI heading towards Rawalpindi to stage a protest.

As per the programme of PTI, the leadership of PTI would be heading the rallies.

According to City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, all the arrangements for Gujar Khan public meeting and PTI Long March had been finalized.

He said over 310 traffic wardens had been deployed to regulate traffic in Gujar Khan area.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Headquarters Raja Nisar was monitoring all the arrangements, he added.

Special diversion plans were also finalized to regulate traffic on city roads during the long march and public meeting.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens would be deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP would also try to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.6 and social media.

Rawalpindi police have formulated a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order until the protesters leave Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, over 10,000 personnel would be deployed to ensure security while 750 traffic wardens and officers would also be deployed to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements.

He informed that over 400 Elite commandos would be on security duty during the long march.

Additional police force would be deployed on Murree Road and other routes of the long march while the teams of Elite and Dolphin forces were patrolling in different areas to check law and order situation. Over 100 snipers and police officials would be stationed atop buildings on the route of the long march.

Rawalpindi district police had also made foolproof security arrangements for safety of the long march container and 2500 police personnel would be deployed in the inner cordon.

Monitoring of the long march route was being conducted through CCTV cameras while four special vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras facility were also being used to monitor the security of the long march routes.

On the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, senior police officers would remain in the field to check field duties and brief the police personnel.

Elite Force, Dolphin and personnel of other units had also been deployed to make all the security arrangements foolproof.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that all available resources were being utilized to provide best possible security cover to the long march.

Rescue-1122 have also finalized all the arrangements for the long march.

According to a Rescue-1122 spokesman, Rescue-1122 on the directives of District Emergency Officer, Rawalpindi had declared code red across Rawalpindi district.

Special Rescue-1122 teams had been deployed in two shifts while more than 300 rescuers to provide emergency cover to the long march participants.

Rescue-1122 vehicles of other districts of Rwp division would also be available in case of any emergency, he added.

He said, Rescue-1122 to remain on high alert during the long march.