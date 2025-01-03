PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Friday said that comprehensive security and travel arrangements are being made for the Kurram's convoy scheduled for Saturday.

In line with the Apex Committee's directive, the region will be cleared of weapons and bunkers.

Dr.

Saif also confirmed that, as per the agreement, both parties are expected to submit a coordinated plan within 15 days for the collection of weapons.

He emphasized that the display and use of weapons will be banned, and fundraising for the purchase of arms will not be allowed.

Additionally, the construction of new bunkers will be prohibited, and all existing bunkers in the area are to be demolished within a month.

Dr. Saif warned that any group attempting to engage in military action after the demolition of bunkers will be treated as terrorists, and strict action will be taken.