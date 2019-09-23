Security & Vigilance Committees in Islamabad to be revamped

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed for revamping security and vigilance Committees in Islamabad and include people from all walks of life for better output.

He issued these directions on Monday while presiding a meeting to review the crime and security situation in the city. SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Muhammad Zeeshan, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting.

DIG (Operations) asked for friendly policing environment and serve the people with commitment and dedication. He directed for immediate redressal of complaints and concerns of the people.

He asked to erect special pickets in the city to check incidents of car theft and increase patrolling in those areas where crime rate is being reported high.

DIG (Operations) asked SPs and SDPOs to check themselves patrolling duties of the staff and brief them about effective policing measures.

The DIG (Operations) further directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security of their respective areas and keep check and balance on their subordinate staff deputed for security purpose.

He asked to follow the slogan of "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam) to ensure decent policing culture in the city and deal with citizens in a respectful manner.

He asked the police officials to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty.

Waqar warned that no complaint of sluggish attitude would be toleratedand friendly police ecology would be inculcated in the city.