UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security, Vigilance Committees In Islamabad To Be Revamped

Muhammad Irfan 17 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 08:57 PM

Security, Vigilance Committees in Islamabad to be revamped

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to revamp security and vigilance Committees in Islamabad and include people from all walks of life in it for better output

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to revamp security and vigilance Committees in Islamabad and include people from all walks of life in it for better output.

He made these directions on Monday while presiding a meeting to review the crime and security situation in the city.SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP Muhammad Zeeshan, all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs attended the meeting, a press release said.

DIG (Operations) asked for friendly policing environment and serve the people with commitment and dedication. He directed for immediate redressal of complaints and concerns of the people.

He asked to erect special pickets in the city to check incidents of car theft and increase patrolling in those areas where crime rate is being reported high.

DIG (Operations) asked SPs and SDPOs to check themselves patrolling duties of the staff and brief them about effective policing measures.

The DIG (Operations) further directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security of their respective areas and keep check and balance on their subordinate staff deputed for security purpose.

He asked to follow the slogan of "First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam) to ensure decent policing culture in the city and deal with citizens in a respectful manner.

He asked the police officials to brief their staff about decent policing steps before assigning them any duty and ensure complete implementation on them. .

Waqar warned that no complaint of sluggish attitude would be tolerated and friendly police ecology would be inculcated in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Car All From

Recent Stories

Rise in Industrial usage of CNG is increasingly la ..

6 minutes ago

Ultra-running legend Kouros to grace Al Marmoom Ul ..

6 minutes ago

No need for Google to apply 'right to be forgotten ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

15 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks snap six-day losing run 24 Septem ..

17 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.