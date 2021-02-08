UrduPoint.com
Secy Advises Wheat Farmers To Remain Vigilant To Avoid Rust Attack

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :South Punjab Agriculture Secretary Saqib Ateel Monday urged upon the farmers to take special care of wheat crops as it was undergoing an important phase these days.

In a statement, the secretary directed field missions to pay visits to field and impart awareness to farmers about possible threat of rust.

The rust was a dangerous disease which affect nurture of the wheat crop and reduced its production.

Presently, the crop was in very good condition. The field missions would have to remain alert in order to save golden grain and achieve production targets.

The data of the crops, affected by rusts could be gathered for proper planning, said Saqib.

In case of 70 percent moisture and temperature from 18 to 20 degree centigrade, the rusts could attack the wheat. The farmers should be given complete guidance about use of pesticides for elimination of rust threat.

