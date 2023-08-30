Open Menu

Secy Agri Emphasizes Nutritional Management Of Cotton For Handsome Production

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu called upon farmers and experts to prioritize the nutritional management of cotton, particularly in the pivotal months of September and October.

Sahu presided over a virtual Divisional Cotton Management meeting at the Civil Secretariat, with a strong focus on optimizing cotton crop production.

He stressed the need for Divisional Directors of Cotton to meticulously document ginning factory arrivals, which will facilitate the creation of a comprehensive strategy for the upcoming crop.

The stability of the cotton market was acknowledged as a positive factor contributing to both farmer prosperity and the potential impact of the forthcoming crop.

Sahu was joined by officials from South Punjab's Cotton and Flood divisions, underscoring the importance of heightened monitoring.

The meeting brought together key officials and divisional directors, with remote participation from Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan.

The agriculture secretary received a briefing on the generally favorable cotton conditions across the province, yet he underscored the necessity of increased attention to crop care.

The key actions on the agenda include targeted pesticide application in hotspot areas and ongoing harvesting endeavors, which have yielded over 200,000 bales thus far.

While instances of whitefly, mealybug, and pink worm infestations were reported, they have not crossed the threshold for significant damage.

Teams from the Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning departments are proactively addressing these challenges using advanced chemical treatments.

Sahu also addressed the concerns of flood-affected regions in South Punjab, urging comprehensive monitoring and technical support to enable farmers to engage in clean cotton picking.

Secretary Sahu stressed the significance of boosting cotton production per acre to ensure the prosperity of farmers and maintain national economic stability.

He expressed appreciation for the dedication of officers and staff in their pursuit of achieving cotton production targets. With the final push in these last few months of hard work, the production target is poised to be achieved in the forthcoming days.

More Stories From Pakistan