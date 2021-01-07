Secy Agri orders to continue management activities as per cotton calendar

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has ordered to continue pre- and post management activities for improvement in cotton production as per cotton crop management calendar

Addressing a training workshop on cotton crop management Calendar here on Thursday, he said that no laxity would be tolerated in this connection.

The secretary directed to make useful tips for growers simple by using everyday language, and for this purpose help of print, electronic and social media should be sought.

He said that printed copies of the calendar should be disbursed among the participants of the workshop.

Off season management will not only help farmers in reducing production cost by avoiding attack of fatal pests on the crop in next season but also encourage its cultivation.

Additional Secretary on Agriculture task force South Punjab, Barak ullah Khan, Deputy Director technical , Haider Karar, Director Cotton, Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Focal person Abdul Samad and others attended the workshop.