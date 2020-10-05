Secy agri S. Punjab for expediting Crackdown against fake pesticides, fertilizers sellers

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel directed officials concerned to expedite crackdown against sellers of fake pesticides, substandard fertilizers, hoarders and blackmarketers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel directed officials concerned to expedite crackdown against sellers of fake pesticides, substandard fertilizers, hoarders and blackmarketers.

Such elements are not only damaging farmers economically but also playing havoc with country's economy. He expressed these remarks while holding a meeting at agriculture secretariat, here on Monday. He ordered officials concerned to make complete preparation for cases, pending with different courts, so that sellers of fake pesticides and fertilizers should be punished.

The officials should pursue cases regularly.

He also instructed them to issue advisory for wheat Calendar, commencing from first of November. The private dealers or quack agriculture experts should refrain from issuing any advisory to the farmers. He also directed them to hold workshops, seminars, farmers gatherings and awareness raising programmes to guide farmers properly. Saqib remarked that the himself would monitor performance of Fertilizer Controllers. In case any officials was found demonstrating lethargy, action would be initiated against him.