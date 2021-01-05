UrduPoint.com
Secy Agri South Punjab Gives Approval Of Cotton Calendar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:54 PM

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Saqib Ateel gave approval of Cotton Calendar for Year 2021 with an aim to improve production of white gold

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Saqib Ateel gave approval of Cotton Calendar for Year 2021 with an aim to improve production of white gold.

The Calendar will help in proper management of the cotton by ensuring effective consultancy to farmers. Different departments of agriculture department including Agriculture (extension), Pest Warning, Research Institutes and some others will work with coordination and issue recommendations for pre and post management of cotton.

According to official sources, the Cotton Calendar was introduced for the first time in order to improve production of cash crop.

In South Punjab, the cotton cultivation reduced to 3.5 million acres from 5 million acres. Climate change, locust attack, fake pesticides, rising prices of oil, increasing pest attacks, and costly fertilizers rendered cotton as non profit generating crop. The farmers shifted their focus to some other crops.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel remarked that Cotton Calendar would surely help for achieving handsome production as well as profit.

