Secy Agriculture for establishing labs for rearing of friendly pests at distt level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed officers to establish labs at district level for rearing of friendly pests.

With the help of friendly pests, other dangerous pests will be abolished, he said this while chairing a meeting to review cotton Calendar here on Tuesday.

He stated off-season management of cotton was of vital importance. He also directed officials to ensure implementation on cotton calendar as it would help achieve bumper production by abolishing threat of pink bollworm and white flies.

He also stressed upon cotton scientist to prepare climate resistant varieties. Data of different varieties sown at different times and complete record right from sowing to picking of cotton should be maintained, said Saqib. The farmers should be imparted complete guidance, he added.

On this occasion, cotton scientists Dr Zahid, Dr Sagheer, Dr Iqbal Bandesha, Dr Shafqat Saeed and others were also present.