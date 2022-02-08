Secy Agriculture S. Punjab chairs meeting to review ADP schemes for year 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :To modernize agriculture sector, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel chaired a review meeting of Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes for the year 2022-23, here on Tuesday.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel addressing the meeting said that the ADP scheme would surely help promote agriculture sector and improve financial status of the peasants.

The annual development program is being prepared in the light of recommendations of experts and researchers. It will aimed at welfare of the farmers, said Saqib. With the completion of uplift schemes, the farmers will get immense relief. He remarked that South Punjab Agriculture Secretariat would continue to play key role for the development of the region. So, timely completion of annual development projects is the top priority of the government.

All the officers should prove their efficiency in these projects, he instructed. The comprehensive agriculture development program is being formulated to modernize agriculture. Steps should be taken to convert potential crops to high value crops. Likewise, the irrigation should be managed in efficient way. Meanwhile, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel chaired another meeting to review the cotton production plan for the year 2022-23. He directed officers to start preparation and publication of cotton production plan and complete it as early as possible. The secretary agriculture also directed field officers to keep visiting field in order to guide farmers about cotton production plan and share information about new technology.

The meeting was attended by many experts and officials from agriculture department.