Secy agriculture S. Punjab for strict monitoring to ensure quality pesticides, fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed officers to ensure strict monitoring for provision of quality pesticides and fertilizers to farmers.

The government has zero tolerance against sale of substandard or fake pesticides and fertilizers.

While chairing a meeting at Agriculture Secretariat, Saqib Ateel stated that substandard pesticides or fertilizers were threat to agriculture sector.

The provision of quality fertilizers and pesticides was of vital importance as it will not only help improve productions and strengthen economy but also facilitate the farmers.

The secretary agriculture directed officers to develop coordination for better performance and extending relief to peasants.