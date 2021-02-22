UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy Agriculture S. Punjab For Strict Monitoring To Ensure Quality Pesticides, Fertilizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Secy agriculture S. Punjab for strict monitoring to ensure quality pesticides, fertilizers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel directed officers to ensure strict monitoring for provision of quality pesticides and fertilizers to farmers.

The government has zero tolerance against sale of substandard or fake pesticides and fertilizers.

While chairing a meeting at Agriculture Secretariat, Saqib Ateel stated that substandard pesticides or fertilizers were threat to agriculture sector.

The provision of quality fertilizers and pesticides was of vital importance as it will not only help improve productions and strengthen economy but also facilitate the farmers.

The secretary agriculture directed officers to develop coordination for better performance and extending relief to peasants.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Sale Government

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

24 minutes ago

Integrated water resources management is fundament ..

26 minutes ago

Japanese space expert congratulates UAE on Hope Pr ..

26 minutes ago

Water scarcity amid increasing population amid rec ..

29 minutes ago

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

33 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.