Secy Agriculture S.Punjab for promotion of profit generating mango varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel urged upon agriculture experts to develop such varieties of mangoes which should have more shelve life and offer handsome returns to growers.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held here at Mango Research Institute on Tuesday. The secretary remarked that the benefits of research activities should be shifted to masses. The basic objective of research institutes was to develop varieties and quality agricultural products including fruits, vegetables and crops.

He directed officials to promote profit generating varieties of mangoes.

He directed them to present complete record of mango cultivation area and plan to promote mango cultivation further in the region. Later on, he inspected experimental form of Mango Research Institute and expressed annoyance over poor performance of staffers as many plants were found withered.

He directed them to bring betterment in trial otherwise action would be taken on poor performance. The mango growers should be provided clean nursery. Similarly, a data of growers should be prepared for their feedback about the fruit.