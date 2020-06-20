Secy Auqaf, DC visit city: inspect implementation of SOPs

Punjab Secretary Auqaf Irshad Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the implementation of prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 to combat further spread of corovirus

During their visit, the Secretary Auqaf and DC warned the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against those not complying to the agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The secretary also appealed the people to exercise precautionary steps during their visits to the markets, saying, there was chances of huge losses if the SOPs were not followed.

He directed the district administration to ensure display of rate lists at prominent places at shops to combat profiteering and hoarding of daily use items.

On the occasion, the DC informed the Secretary that district administration was fully alert and no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit. He said price control magistrates and their teams were conducting raids on daily basis while fines and FIRs were being registered on violation on profiteers, hoarding, social distancing and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).