UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy Auqaf, DC Visit City: Inspect Implementation Of SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 06:49 PM

Secy Auqaf, DC visit city: inspect implementation of SOPs

Punjab Secretary Auqaf Irshad Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the implementation of prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 to combat further spread of corovirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Auqaf Irshad Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Saturday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the implementation of prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 to combat further spread of corovirus.

During their visit, the Secretary Auqaf and DC warned the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against those not complying to the agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The secretary also appealed the people to exercise precautionary steps during their visits to the markets, saying, there was chances of huge losses if the SOPs were not followed.

He directed the district administration to ensure display of rate lists at prominent places at shops to combat profiteering and hoarding of daily use items.

On the occasion, the DC informed the Secretary that district administration was fully alert and no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit. He said price control magistrates and their teams were conducting raids on daily basis while fines and FIRs were being registered on violation on profiteers, hoarding, social distancing and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Visit Alert Price Market

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in humanity, s ..

43 seconds ago

Civil Defence seals two illegal petrol pumps

46 seconds ago

Bilawal spreading hatred, misleading people: Halee ..

48 seconds ago

Nobody allowed to damage peace in Khanewal: DC Agh ..

16 minutes ago

Petroleum Division rejects news about PLTL, PGPCL ..

16 minutes ago

Violation of SOPs in public transport, posing seri ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.