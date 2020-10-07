UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy Chairs First Meeting Of Punjab Workers Welfare Board's Governing Body

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

Secy chairs first meeting of Punjab Workers Welfare Board's Governing Body

The Secretary Labour and Human Resource Ahmed Javed Qazi on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Punjab Workers Welfare Board's Governing Body held at the Labour department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Secretary Labour and Human Resource Ahmed Javed Qazi on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Punjab Workers Welfare Board's Governing Body held at the Labour department.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board Anis-ur-Rehman gave a briefing to the members of the board. The Secretary Labour and Human Resources briefed the members about the formation and future strategies of the board.

He said that Workers Welfare Fund was being transferred to the provinces from the Federation after the 18th amendment, adding that Punjab had completed preparations in this regard. He said that after the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 from the Assembly, the Punjab Revenue Authority would collect the Workers Welfare Fund.

He further maintained that the Punjab Revenue Authority would collect funds from the institutions in the province whereas consultation on inter-provincial institutions was underway with the federation.

Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the transfer of Workers Fund to the provinces would result in early completion of the welfare scheme in a better way. He said the governing body was the custodian of every penny of labourers' money for which a transparent system had been evolved. "Timely provision of funds to the workers will be ensured," he added.

He said that committees were being set up to monitor the provision of grants to labour colonies, schools and labourers besides forming a Finance & Audit Committee for transparency in financial matters.

The first meeting of the Governing Body was attended by representatives of the Finance, Industries, Communication & Works and school education while three representatives each from the factory owners and workers attended the meeting as members of the Governing Body.

Related Topics

Assembly Education Punjab Money 2019 From Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

11 minutes ago

PTI govt working to serve masses: Raja Basharat

34 seconds ago

'My lucky place': Kvitova to face Kenin in first R ..

36 seconds ago

Feuding presidents fuel Kyrgyz unrest

38 seconds ago

President of Northern Cyprus Condemns Reopening of ..

41 seconds ago

Rangers conduct flag march in city

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.