LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Secretary Labour and Human Resource Ahmed Javed Qazi on Wednesday chaired the first meeting of the Punjab Workers Welfare Board's Governing Body held at the Labour department.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board Anis-ur-Rehman gave a briefing to the members of the board. The Secretary Labour and Human Resources briefed the members about the formation and future strategies of the board.

He said that Workers Welfare Fund was being transferred to the provinces from the Federation after the 18th amendment, adding that Punjab had completed preparations in this regard. He said that after the approval of Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 from the Assembly, the Punjab Revenue Authority would collect the Workers Welfare Fund.

He further maintained that the Punjab Revenue Authority would collect funds from the institutions in the province whereas consultation on inter-provincial institutions was underway with the federation.

Ahmed Javed Qazi said that the transfer of Workers Fund to the provinces would result in early completion of the welfare scheme in a better way. He said the governing body was the custodian of every penny of labourers' money for which a transparent system had been evolved. "Timely provision of funds to the workers will be ensured," he added.

He said that committees were being set up to monitor the provision of grants to labour colonies, schools and labourers besides forming a Finance & Audit Committee for transparency in financial matters.

The first meeting of the Governing Body was attended by representatives of the Finance, Industries, Communication & Works and school education while three representatives each from the factory owners and workers attended the meeting as members of the Governing Body.