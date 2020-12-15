Secy Communications, chairman NHA visit Thokar Hudiara Drain road project

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum visited the under construction Thokar Hudiara Drain Road project on Tuesday and checked the ongoing activities at the site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum visited the under construction Thokar Hudiara Drain Road project on Tuesday and checked the ongoing activities at the site.

They expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work.

Moreover, Sikander Qayyum instructed the concerned General Manager NHA (Punjab-North) to gear up the speed of work to meet with the committed timelines regarding the completion of the project, said a press release issued here.

As per instructions of Chairman NHA , the contractor concerned has been called for a meeting to chalk out work schedule as per completion date, so that the project could be completed within stipulated time.