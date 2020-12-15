UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secy Communications, Chairman NHA Visit Thokar Hudiara Drain Road Project

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:32 PM

Secy Communications, chairman NHA visit Thokar Hudiara Drain road project

Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum visited the under construction Thokar Hudiara Drain Road project on Tuesday and checked the ongoing activities at the site

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary Communications Zafar Hasan and Chairman National Highway Authority Capt (retd) Sikander Qayyum visited the under construction Thokar Hudiara Drain Road project on Tuesday and checked the ongoing activities at the site.

They expressed satisfaction over the quality of the work.

Moreover, Sikander Qayyum instructed the concerned General Manager NHA (Punjab-North) to gear up the speed of work to meet with the committed timelines regarding the completion of the project, said a press release issued here.

As per instructions of Chairman NHA , the contractor concerned has been called for a meeting to chalk out work schedule as per completion date, so that the project could be completed within stipulated time.

Related Topics

Road SITE NHA

Recent Stories

Nordic Council Wants Region to Have Single Time Zo ..

3 minutes ago

Only 192 Out of Over 210,000 Russian Non-Profits D ..

3 minutes ago

State Secretary of Vatican Discharged From Hospita ..

8 minutes ago

One killed in encounter in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Alhamra celebrates Int'l Tea Day

8 minutes ago

Germany Secured 48.6Mln Moderna Vaccine Doses - He ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.