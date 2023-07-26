Open Menu

Secy Communications For Early Restoration Of Affected Highways

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman National Highway Authority Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha directed for earlier restoration of traffic on affected portions of the roads affected by recent rains and floods in Balochistan

He also desired to maintain close liaison with provincial and local authorities to tackle unpleasant situations in the province.

On the directive of Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mehmood, the NHA chairman has paid a detailed visit to Balochistan with the view to review the condition of motorways and national highways affected by recent heavy rains and subsequent floods.

NHA's officials based at Quetta gave a detailed briefing to Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha regarding flood-hit areas like Pinjar Bridge, Hub Bridge, Wangu, Qila Saifullah and Khuzdar in particular.

It was informed in a briefing that work under construction of Hub Bridge has been stopped till the release of flood water. Presently, traffic is plying through Hub Bypass and an alternate route between Hub City and Karachi Northern ByPass via Hub-Dureji Road.

It is to note that NHA's engineers, workers and machinery are heavily engaged to restore NHA's road network in Balochistan.

