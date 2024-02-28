Secy Education Agrees To Revise Teachers' Service Structure
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, has agreed to revise the four-tier service structure for the teachers of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Colleges.
This decision came during a meeting held here last day with representatives of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA).
The meeting chaired by Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary.
The representatives of teachers and professionals include Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of FGCTA, Professor Farhan Azam, the vice president of FGCTA, and Anum Kaleem, the joint secretary of the association, also attended the meeting.
During the discussions, the FGCTA representatives addressed issues concerning Federal Government Colleges.
The proposals outlining the necessary revisions to the four-tier service structure were presented that marking a significant step towards addressing the concerns raised by college teachers.
The revised service structure aims to provide teachers with improved career progression and recognition for their contributions to the education sector.
Dr Rahima Rehman, while talking to this news agency said that secretary's commitment underscored the government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for teachers and fostering excellence in the nation's educational institutions.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area9 minutes ago
-
Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package9 minutes ago
-
Book fair concludes at GCUF9 minutes ago
-
360 arrested for electricity pilferage19 minutes ago
-
116 members take oath of KP Assembly amid uproar19 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive on third day19 minutes ago
-
Two killed on road19 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' nabbed in Sargodha29 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa saves 1,500 premature babies from blindness annually29 minutes ago
-
NCP items worth over Rs 11 mln seized39 minutes ago
-
747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur39 minutes ago
-
Weather in KP likely to remain cloudy39 minutes ago