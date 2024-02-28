Secy education agrees to revise teachers' service structure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, has agreed to revise the four-tier service structure for the teachers of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Colleges.

This decision came during a meeting held here last day with representatives of the Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA).

The meeting chaired by Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary.

The representatives of teachers and professionals include Dr. Rahima Rehman, the president of FGCTA, Professor Farhan Azam, the vice president of FGCTA, and Anum Kaleem, the joint secretary of the association, also attended the meeting.

During the discussions, the FGCTA representatives addressed issues concerning Federal Government Colleges.

The proposals outlining the necessary revisions to the four-tier service structure were presented that marking a significant step towards addressing the concerns raised by college teachers.

The revised service structure aims to provide teachers with improved career progression and recognition for their contributions to the education sector.

Dr Rahima Rehman, while talking to this news agency said that secretary's commitment underscored the government's dedication to creating a conducive environment for teachers and fostering excellence in the nation's educational institutions.