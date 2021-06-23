Secy Education urges teachers to pay focus on grooming of differently-abled students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Special Education Hassan Iqbal urged upon teachers of Special Schools to pay immense focus to groom talent of the kids and make them useful and productive citizens of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Special Education Hassan Iqbal urged upon teachers of Special Schools to pay immense focus to groom talent of the kids and make them useful and productive citizens of the country.

He said this during his visit to seven different special education schools here on Wednesday. He stated that special kids were precious assets. The parents should take interest and ensure kids' admission in the institutes, established for differently-abled kids.

The Punjab government is offering different facilities including monthly scholarship, books, uniform, free of cost pick and drop and similarly, some other facilities to students.

He directed teachers to conduct psychological test and do complete counselling of the kids so that they should perform in future. The school administrations was directed to keep complete records of the students who acquired education from the institutes and serving in different departments. The success stories should be shared with the students as it would encourage them. On this occasion, District Officer Mian Majid and some other officers were also present.