Secy Food inspects flour mills, stores to ensure availability of subsidized flour

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Secretary food Punjab Nadir Chathha visited different areas in the city to inspect availability of flour, on Tuesday.

According to officials sources, he checked the quality of the flour being provided on subsidize prices. He also visited some flour mills.

The steps taken by district administration for the supply of flour were commendable, said Nadir Chattha adding that subsidy worth billions of rupees were being provided to relief to common man.

The chief minister has given task of delivering subsidize flour to doorsteps of the people. There will be no compromise on quality and prices of flour, maintained Secretary Food.