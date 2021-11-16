UrduPoint.com

Secy For Improvement In E-filing System Of Local Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:21 PM

A meeting was held to discuss the changes needed to improve the existing e-filing system at the Local Government and Community Development Department South Punjab on Tuesday

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department South Punjab Altaf Baloch presided over the meeting.

Deputy Secretary Admin Sheikh Muhammad Tahir briefed the meeting about the developments and upgrades in the E-filing System and Office Automation System (EFOAS).

Secretary Local Government and Community Development Department South Punjab Altaf Baloch said the steps are being taken to implement EFOAS in all the departments of the South Punjab Secretariat.

He said that with the inclusion of this system, the working of departments will improve and official matters will pace up. He directed to simplify the use of EFOAS. Mobiles equipped with the e-filing application were distributed among officers.

