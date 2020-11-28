Secy for increasing investment on agri research

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Dr Asad Rehman Gillani on Saturday said that the investment on agricultural research must be increased to avert agricultural crisis whereas tangible research works being carried out in the country must be translated into goods and services

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Dr Asad Rehman Gillani on Saturday said that the investment on agricultural research must be increased to avert agricultural crisis whereas tangible research works being carried out in the country must be translated into goods and services.

He addressed the Dean and Directors meeting at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad in which UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan also spoke.

Asad Rehman Gillani, "Climate changes, post-harvest losses and a lack of mechanization are creating hurdles to get benefit from our potential." He said the government was taking all possible measures to enhance the productivity and strengthen the agriculture sector which was a backbone of the economy.

He also lauded the efforts of the UAF for combating the agricultural issues and giving out-of-the-box solutions. He said that government had set a production target of 27.03 million tons in 2020 whereas overall, wheat production stood at 25.

50 million tons due to changing climate and unexpected rains. He said that the country continued facing decline in cotton production for some years. He urged the agricultural experts to develop viable solutions to problems of agricultural sector to increase productivity, value addition, mechanization, post-harvest and others.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan stressed the need for promoting a blend of wheat with other cereals including maize, etc that will help improve the nutrition issues at the national level. He said that the UAF had developed vision 2030 to meet the demands and challenges of the era.

He said the UAF was working on the germplasm that will make it climate resilient. He added that the UAF was collaborating with University of Florida to bring the breakthrough in the strawberry by making its production adoptable in the chilling neutral environment.

Event coordinator Prof Dr Jalal Arif briefed about the Pink Boll Worm, whitefly and others.