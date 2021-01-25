Secy for making LG Institutions profitable, Governing boards functional

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah Monday said that all resources should be utilized to make all local government institutions effective, profitable and governing boards must be made functional

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ):Sindh Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah Monday said that all resources should be utilized to make all local government institutions effective, profitable and governing boards must be made functional.

He said this in a meeting held here at the office of Sindh Local Government Secretary in which Technical Special Secretary Najeeb Ahmed, Water Board MD Asadullah Khan and other officers were present.

Najam Ahmed Shah said that in order to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of local government department, efforts should be made along modern lines, members of the governing boards should play their active and full role and ongoing projects funded by the World Bank should be completed on time.

He said that until the spirit of public service is fully awakened in the local government department employees, it will be difficult to find a permanent solution to the problems and grievances of the people.

Najam Ahmad Shah said that the projects funded by foreign funds are in fact a public facilitation and it is necessary to formulate a comprehensive strategy to benefit humanity from its lasting fruits.

The Sindh LG Secretary said that all the necessary procedures and legal complications related to the installation and activation of water filtration plants and pumping stations should be immediately removed and the people of Karachi should be provided with uninterrupted clean water.

Najam Shah stressed that the water supply should be made ensured in all areas and every government official and staff should perform his duties with utmost honesty.