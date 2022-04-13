Secy Forest S. Punjab for timely completion of schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed Magassi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review utilization of released funds for various development schemes.

The meeting was also attended by additional secretary Fahad Haider Buzdar, Director Fisheries Dr Zahid Sharif and some other officials.

The secretary directed the officials to complete ongoing development schemes as early as possible. There should be no delay in completion of any scheme. Funds have been released for almost all projects. So, everybody should have to work with dedication in order to provide maximum relief to masses.

He also reviewed different schemes and issued certain instructions on this occasion.