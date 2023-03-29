Secy Forests for completion of uplift schemes by June 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Forests, Wildlife & Fisheries South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magassi on Wednesday directed officers concerned to complete uplift schemes by June 30 in order to facilitate the masses.

Chairing a meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said completion of the uplift scheme was of vital importance to provide maximum relief to the masses.

He also visited the Fish Outlet, where the people themselves can hunt fish.

The secretary also visited Choti Dalana where a forest is being developed. He instructed the officials to take special care of the plants and make the campaign successful.