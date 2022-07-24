UrduPoint.com

Secy Health For Ensuring Anaesthetic Medicines In Public Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Secy health for ensuring anaesthetic medicines in public hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Ali Jaan Khan has directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure provision of anaesthetic medicines in public hospitals at any cost.

Taking notice on the information about unavailability of anaesthetic medicines in the government hospitals on Sunday, he directed the Drug Control Wing to ensure the availability of medicines in the hospital besides monitoring and evaluation of the medicines in the markets.

According to the spokesperson, shortage of anaesthetic medicines in the Services Hospital Lahore has been immediately fulfilled by supplying medicines from the Mayo Hospital and General Hospital.

Now there was no discontinuity or delay in operations or other clinical procedures after the supply of anaesthetic drugs.

The secretary asked the public to call at 1033 in case of shortage of any medicinein the hospitals.

