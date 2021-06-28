UrduPoint.com
Secy Health S. Punjab Expresses Annoyance Over COVID -19 SOPs Violation In Nishtar Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Secy Health S. Punjab expresses annoyance over COVID -19 SOPs violation in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti expressed annoyance on violation of coronavirus standard operating procedures at Emergency Ward of Nishtar Hospital.

During his visit at Nishtar Hospital here on Monday, the secretary health south Punjab directed medical superintendent Shahid Mahmood Bukhari to ensure implementation on COVID-19 SOPs. He also visited Gynae and Urology ward.

He also inspected newly constructed gynae ward and directed officials to make it functional as early as possible.

Nishtar hospital is one of the biggest hospitals of the region. There will be no compromise on any negligence in discharge of duties. He directed staffer to provide maximum facilities to patients and their attendants, who came from far flung areas. Ajmal Bhatti also heard patient complaints and issued certain orders to address their complaints.

