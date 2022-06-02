UrduPoint.com

Secy Health Serves Notices To 30 Health Officials, Employees Over Absence From Duty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 06:23 PM

Secretary Health, South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday took notice of absence of health department's staff from their duty during working hours and sought explanation from 30 officials and employees

The Secretary Health South Punjab paid surprise visits to various offices of health secretariat here for inspection where he checked the attendance, record and other matters of the officers and employees. During inspection 30 officials and employees found absent from their duty without intimation.

The absent officials and staffers were hailing from Primary and secondary healthcare department South Punjab and specialized healthcare & medical education.

They were directed to explain their position within three days.

Speaking on this occasion, the secretary said the government officials and staffers' absence from duty and late arrival to the offices would not be tolerated at any cost.

Providing facilities to the masses and quick redressal of their problems was top priority.

He directed the officials to ensure their regular presence in the offices on time, keep doors open of the offices and utilize all possible resources and capabilities for uninterrupted solution of the problems being faced by the people by implementing on open door policy.

