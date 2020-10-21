UrduPoint.com
Secy Health Visits Hospital To Inquire After Explosion Victims' Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Secy health visits hospital to inquire after explosion victims' health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Sindh Kazim Jatoi on Wednesday visited Patel hospital to inquire after the health of explosion victims here.

He on the occasion reviewed the arrangements for victims of the explosion took place in a building of Gulishan-e-Iqbal area of the metropolis.

He directed the hospital administration and doctors for the provision of every possible medical treatment to the victims.

He said that all the expenses of the treatment being provided to the injured persons would be borne by the Sindh government.

