Secy Higher Education South Punjab reviews various uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Development work on higher education projects including construction of MNS university of Engineering and Technology new building, BS block at Government Emerson College and provision of basic facilities in Government Science College BS block was underway at a cost of over Rs 1.28 billion.

It was stated while giving briefing to Secretary Higher Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtesham Anwar during a meeting of Director Colleges and Deputy Director Colleges of Multan, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions to review the problems of South Punjab colleges and pace of implementation on various schemes of higher education under ADP.

Likewise, new uplift projects of upgradation of Girls Inter College Samejaabad, Government Emerson College as a university and construction of Women's University building have been started as Rs 769 million would be spent on the projects concerned.

On this occasion, Secretary Higher Education was briefed about the ongoing and new projects of higher education in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions, use of funds and other issues including ongoing educational activities in all colleges of South Punjab.

Dr Ehtesham directed officials concerned to constitute a multi-department special body to monitor the speed, quality and transparency of work on higher education schemes.

He directed the Directors and Deputy Directors to ensure implementation on general measures for the betterment of colleges.

Additional Secretary (Admin) Ataul Haq, Additional Secretary (Higher Education) Dr Farid Sharif, Deputy Secretary (Higher Education) Jam Aftab Hussain, Deputy Secretary (Planning) Muhammad Faisal Shahzad and building department officials were present in the meeting.