Secy Hosts Farewell Ceremony In Honour Of Former DGPR

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Secretary Information Punjab, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, hosted a farewell ceremony on Monday in honour of former Director General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab, Ghulam Saghir Shahid

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that under the guidance of Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, the DGPR has evolved into a vibrant and modern institution with a renewed identity. He praised her dedication and commitment in promoting the Punjab government’s vision, policies, and development initiatives.

Former DGPR Ghulam Saghir Shahid expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under Minister Azma Bokhari’s leadership, commending the DGPR team for its professionalism and merit-based approach.

He highlighted the department’s role in addressing journalists’ concerns and fostering constructive ties with the media.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including Director news Muhammad Sohail Janjua, Director Electronic Media Muhammad Sohail Rana, Director Coordination Khursheed Jeelani, Director Admin Siddique Kayani, Director IT Shahid Nawaz, Deputy Director Press Information Kiran Fazal Butt, Deputy Director Electronic Media Hafsa Javed Khawaja, Saif Awan, Bilal Bhatti, and other dignitaries.

